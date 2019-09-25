As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Share Price Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Decreased Its Position by $364,250; Frontier Capital Management Co Trimmed Rogers (ROG) Stake by $28.03 Million as Share Value Declined

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 1,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 58,855 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.85M, down from 60,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $221.79. About 299,957 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD -UNIT ISSUING US$500 MLN OF 4.000% NOTES DUE 2028; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Deal Subject to Union Ratification; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC 1Q REV. C$1.66B, EST. C$1.68B; 29/05/2018 – Strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Brings Shipments to a Halt; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Corporation (ROG) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc analyzed 162,960 shares as the company's stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 168,356 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.06 million, down from 331,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.02. About 56,381 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Invest Management Llc reported 23 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 0.05% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 140,820 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 23,002 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.19% stake. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 14,897 shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 12 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Victory Capital Management holds 0.02% or 52,342 shares in its portfolio. Tygh Capital Mgmt reported 28,172 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 9,933 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 8,930 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 6,191 shares.

Analysts await Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 3.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ROG’s profit will be $25.43M for 25.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.46% negative EPS growth.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Strategic Education Inc. by 10,913 shares to 27,413 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc. Class A by 93,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

