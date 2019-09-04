As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Share Price Rose, Holder Polygon Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake; As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Boothbay Fund Management Has Lowered Position by $1.13 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 58.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 8,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 6,363 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.29. About 1.72M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 77.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $237.35. About 284,302 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 26/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY CP.TO UNION SERVES NOTICE TO GO ON STRIKE AS EARLY AS MAY 29 -UNION STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific reaches tentative agreement with striking workers; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 27.50 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ashford Mngmt Inc has invested 0.21% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cognios Cap Llc invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Wespac Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 5,966 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 0% or 363 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 334,761 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0.3% or 1.20M shares. Kepos Cap Lp holds 52,927 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Mathes Com has 23,485 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Nikko Asset Americas holds 155,340 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Qci Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.15% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com accumulated 22,500 shares.