As Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Stock Rose, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lifted by $9.04 Million Its Holding; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Position in Packaging Of Ameri (PKG) Has Lowered by $6.43 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri (PKG) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 64,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,409 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 68,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 808,085 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 334,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.99 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.11M, up from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 2.61 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 40,500 shares to 119,150 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Inc. (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The France-based Axa has invested 0.09% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 617 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.02% or 19,113 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability owns 2,487 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 75,343 shares. Whittier has 150 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 6,350 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Synovus Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Tru Com holds 3,248 shares. Bluemountain Cap Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.02% or 17,960 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 11,914 shares. Moreover, Jefferies has 0.06% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

