As Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.21 Million; Mitchell Capital Management Co Position in Insperity (NSP) Has Lowered by $1.34 Million

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 10,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 60,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 71,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.56. About 290,391 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 44,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.42 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 2.07 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 230,605 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $69.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) by 520,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands International.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.76 million activity. 30,000 Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares with value of $3.76 million were sold by SARVADI PAUL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 109 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 33.07 million shares or 1.00% less from 33.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 3,503 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp owns 4,262 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas reported 0.11% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,690 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.21 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited owns 5,000 shares. American Century holds 0% or 30,809 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 2,866 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd invested in 22,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 64,627 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp invested in 0.15% or 12,100 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 1,350 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

