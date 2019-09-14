As Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) Share Price Declined, Capital Research Global Investors Trimmed Position by $101.15 Million; As Baidu (BIDU) Share Price Declined, Holder Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased Position

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 55.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 83,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 66,699 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 2.87M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CHINA CITIC BANK 601998.SS 0998.HK SAYS IT AND BAIDU PLAN TO BOOST THEIR DIRECT BANKING JV’S CAPITAL BY 2.0 BLN YUAN TO 4.0 BLN YUAN; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 3.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 82.19 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 billion, down from 86.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.34. About 2.55M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $701.67 million for 10.74 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corp (Reit) by 851,080 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $539.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 5,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (NYSE:APH).

