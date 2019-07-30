As Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Stock Rose, Mawer Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Holding by $858,465; Bollard Group Continues to Hold Stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG)

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 19,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 88,525 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 68,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.68. About 779,225 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 29/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Thomas Costello Insurance Agency, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 31,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236.18M, up from 8.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 1.57M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.24M shares to 589,780 shares, valued at $31.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 91,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.