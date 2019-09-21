As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Valuation Rose, Toron Capital Markets Increased Its Holding; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 10,332 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, down from 11,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56 million shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 3,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 844,210 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.30 million, up from 840,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 974,358 shares traded or 29.53% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 52,225 shares to 240,317 shares, valued at $23.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 146,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,251 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN is pleased to confirm the acquisition of TransX – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Winnipeg NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN and COSCO Shipping Lines Extend Intermodal Partnership – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN Grain Movement: Record Pace Continues NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,317 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Incorporated holds 0.06% or 10,292 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.49% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Girard Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.82% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 4,081 shares. Roosevelt reported 0.09% stake. 4,690 are owned by Condor Capital Mngmt. 25,350 were reported by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 4,974 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Com holds 1.09% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 49,729 shares. Community Fincl Services Grp Inc Llc accumulated 3.33% or 36,917 shares. Michigan-based Blue Chip Partners has invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cambridge holds 0.05% or 3,099 shares. Guardian Life Of America has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Badgley Phelps And Bell has 1.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 79,760 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco’s (COST) Earnings Top Estimates in Q3, Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Compelling Reasons for Companies to Split Stocks – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “NASDAQ Composite (.IXIC) Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Live Trading News” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WestRock to Reconfigure North Charleston Mill to Cut Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.