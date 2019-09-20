As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stock Price Rose, Papp L Roy & Associates Raised Its Holding; Miura Global Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $2.90 Million

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 5,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 222,680 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.59M, up from 217,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 395,497 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.71M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $190.02. About 10.94M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/05/2018 – Cryptic crypto Facebook’s mystery experiment with […]; 26/03/2018 – LAWYERS FOR BREXIT CAMPAIGN WHISTLEBLOWERS SAYS THERE IS A PRIMA FACIE CASE THAT VOTE LEAVE BROKE ELECTION LAW IN THE EU REFERENDUM; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: The FTC is now probing Facebook’s use of personal data; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg would be wise to steer questions toward privacy and away from Facebook’s business model; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too; 10/04/2018 – Some of the biggest names in the business world have spoken out about Facebook’s policies; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 03/05/2018 – American Century Adds Aptiv, Exits Flex, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 21/03/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal and outlines steps to protect; 19/03/2018 – Full story: Facebook hires digital forensics firm to conduct a ‘comprehensive audit’ of Cambridge Analytica

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.28M are held by Axa. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,400 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 4.38 million shares. Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Company New York holds 0.13% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 7,480 shares. 3,245 are held by Sfe Counsel. Maryland-based Brown Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Auxier Asset has 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cetera Advisors Ltd Company owns 27,662 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 10% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbus Hill Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.57% or 144,703 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 76,762 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% or 50,408 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 56,613 shares. 4,150 are owned by Beach Management Lc. Fincl Management Professionals reported 0.06% stake.

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 25,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $34.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 98,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $637.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 26,821 shares to 68,899 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.