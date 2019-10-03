As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Stock Price Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position by $2.02 Million; Advent International Has Lifted Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake by $27.89 Million as Share Price Rose

Advent International Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 62.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 410,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.77M, up from 652,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 138,714 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $0.35 BLN TO $0.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 24/04/2018 – CQP, LNG: Cheniere settles with US safety regulators over LNG storage tanks mishap at Sabine Pass export terminal; Two tanks are expected to be allowed back into service eventually, following repairs, corrective actions, other modifications – ! $CQP $LNG; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 95.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 44,980 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, up from 22,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 210,326 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.97 million shares to 206,605 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 6.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.89M shares, and cut its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).

