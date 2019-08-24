As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Share Value Rose, Financial Counselors Has Upped by $718,052 Its Stake; As Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) Market Valuation Rose, Mrj Capital Trimmed Stake

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Gbl (SERV) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 33,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 36,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Gbl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 355,175 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 8,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 19,586 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 11,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 608,912 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN Grain Movement: New All-Time Records Set – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Railroad Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Super Stocks for RRSP Retirement Savers – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN declares third-quarter 2019 dividend NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22,852 shares to 65,445 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,110 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 10,700 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.