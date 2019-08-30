As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Market Value Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Has Trimmed by $392,840 Its Holding; Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Declined While Gramercy Funds Management Trimmed by $12.60 Million Its Stake

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 4,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 23,092 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 27,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.14. About 265,645 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 79,512 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 185,685 shares. Waddell Reed Financial accumulated 2.25 million shares. Fil has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Walleye Trading Lc owns 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 137,060 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 172,824 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 703,450 shares. Woodstock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). World Asset holds 34,833 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conning has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 59,768 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 14,771 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability invested in 25,285 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 79,358 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $20.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 20,154 shares to 350,039 shares, valued at $45.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).