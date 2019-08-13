As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Market Value Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Cut Its Holding; Sanders Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $450.20 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 3.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 14,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 403,643 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.12 million, down from 418,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $94.1. About 150,431 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain

Sanders Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc sold 16.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 14.83M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.99M, down from 30.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 1.23M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

Sanders Capital Llc, which manages about $15.69B and $23.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.44 million shares to 24.06M shares, valued at $734.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 747,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr U (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 29,134 shares stake. The California-based Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Mufg Americas Corporation owns 656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bristol John W And Inc Ny holds 8,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Automobile Association holds 565,385 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 17,043 shares. 131,653 are owned by Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp. Prudential Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,700 shares. Nikko Asset Americas stated it has 0.19% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 263,621 were accumulated by Banque Pictet & Cie. Prudential Inc holds 400,589 shares. Smithfield Trust Communications owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 24,867 are owned by First Republic Investment Mgmt.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $129.73 million for 14.05 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

