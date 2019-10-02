As Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Valuation Rose, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Decreased by $371,680 Its Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Suntrust Banks Decreased Position

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 4,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 297,297 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.49M, down from 301,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 1.26M shares traded or 63.98% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc analyzed 21,630 shares as the company's stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 211,553 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.73 million, down from 233,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $100.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 8.83 million shares traded or 28.02% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $919.19 million for 16.57 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

