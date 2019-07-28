As Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Valuation Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $626,115; Peninsula Asset Management Has Lifted Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $352,755 as Share Price Rose

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, up from 225,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $94.86. About 787,767 shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/05/2018 – Canadian National engineers reach new agreement with union; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Long-Term Investments With Insane Income-Earning Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN reports record second-quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific Eyes Macroeconomic Environment For Remainder Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Bankshares holds 1.51% or 113,679 shares. Hollencrest Capital holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 70,060 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Trust owns 1.56 million shares. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx accumulated 2.46% or 61,395 shares. Alesco Advsr Ltd has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc has 583 shares. Notis reported 51,602 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spectrum Management Group Inc reported 46,527 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Tru invested 5.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,592 shares. 218,138 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins. Allen Ops has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv reported 1.3% stake.