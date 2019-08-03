As Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Valuation Rose, Leuthold Group Has Increased Stake; Castine Capital Management Position in Fidelity Southern New (LION) Trimmed by $9.28 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 53,064 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 48,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 663,625 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) by 36.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 343,553 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 595,870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32M, down from 939,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Southern Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15M shares traded or 627.27% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $316,990 activity. SMITH RANKIN M JR had bought 10,000 shares worth $305,000 on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LION shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.71 million shares or 6.52% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 51,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Aperio Group Lc owns 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 12,811 shares. Legal General Group Public Lc has 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 37,333 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 41,963 shares. 97,559 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 33,566 shares. Montag A Assoc holds 0.15% or 59,776 shares. Css Llc Il holds 10,854 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). Vanguard Grp owns 0% invested in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) for 1.51M shares. Bridgeway Incorporated holds 137,523 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Limited Liability has invested 0% in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION). D E Shaw & invested in 56,140 shares or 0% of the stock.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares to 463,120 shares, valued at $9.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 85,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 5,071 shares to 147,791 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 3,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,621 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. Cl A (NYSE:MA).