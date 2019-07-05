As Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Raub Brock Capital Management LP Raised Stake; Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Holder Rmb Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 7,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80 million, up from 225,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $94.64. About 301,130 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada

Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 14,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 55,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 70,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 73,023 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 7.35% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.68 per share. PBH’s profit will be $32.25 million for 12.44 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98B and $3.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 70,704 shares to 341,329 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI).