As Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) Market Value Rose, Holder Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Trimmed Its Stake by $673,900; Capital International LTD Decreased Its Aes (The) (AES) Holding as Share Price Declined

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 7,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 78,240 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24 million, down from 85,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.74. About 1.07 million shares traded or 38.62% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Invest Over $250M This Yr to Build New Track and Yard Capacity in Western Canada; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Aes Corp (The) (AES) by 75.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 101,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 32,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $542,000, down from 133,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Aes Corp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 3.71 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AES Argentina Generacion To Buy Wind Farm; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $1.15-Adj EPS $1.25; 31/05/2018 – DPL Inc. Announces the Retirement of the J.M. Stuart and Killen Station Power Plants; 14/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO REAFFIRMS AES IS ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR STAKE IN CO; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $919.20M for 16.94 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 950,909 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $106.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 240,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $420.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,841 shares to 11,859 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 43,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $252.26M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

