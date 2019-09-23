As Canadian National Railway (CNI) Stock Value Rose, Baskin Financial Services Has Increased Holding by $4.05 Million; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP)

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21M, up from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $90.77 lastly. It is down 18.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500.

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 44,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 141,914 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13M, up from 97,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 1.12M shares traded or 48.47% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has 206,227 shares. Comerica State Bank accumulated 29,951 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Ameritas Prns has 12,836 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 214,507 shares. Dupont Capital Management has 4,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 42,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 66,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 74,538 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 28,626 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Llc invested in 0% or 97,812 shares. Rafferty Asset stated it has 3,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Company holds 0.11% or 40,150 shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

