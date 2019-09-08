As Canadian National Railway (CNI) Market Value Rose, Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Decreased by $442,508 Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Beach Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 4,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.12 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 542,217 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 169.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – NFL, AMAZON RENEW STREAMING PACT FOR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL; 14/03/2018 – Juva Lips, the Natural Lip Plumping Device, Launches on Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is aware that Alexa is scaring people with seemingly random laughter; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants holds 1.5% or 2,996 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,611 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 3.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated stated it has 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Elm Ltd Llc reported 1,011 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Com has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,135 shares. 1,413 were accumulated by Benin Mgmt. Intrust Commercial Bank Na accumulated 4,025 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Pettee Invsts stated it has 368 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Moreover, Birinyi Associate has 12.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,839 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 261,514 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Dsm Prtn Limited has invested 3.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership holds 547 shares. Paloma Management holds 411 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strategic Finance Svcs Inc holds 255 shares.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 587,874 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $904.52 million for 18.13 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.