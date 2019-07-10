As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Valuation Rose, Gmt Capital Has Cut Position; West Oak Capital Cut Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $593,370 as Share Price Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.03. About 4.67 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Qualcomm claims its on-device voice recognition is 95% accurate; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 13/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE DEMOCRATIC LEADER SCHUMER PRAISES TRUMP FOR BLOCKING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Said to Explore Taking Company Private; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 380,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.51M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.89M, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 783,247 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.74M for 30.25 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 5,569 shares. Royal London Asset Management, United Kingdom-based fund reported 501,826 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp has 0.41% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 543,977 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 12,072 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.97% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 558,665 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.64% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 101,120 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Convergence Prtn Limited Co has 0.81% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 8,346 were accumulated by Peoples Financial Ser. 29.09 million are held by Cap Intl Invsts. Poplar Forest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.02M shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.

