As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Value Rose, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Upped by $416,610 Its Holding; Voloridge Investment Management Holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 23.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,042 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 46.99 million shares traded or 28.85% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – FORD PLANS TO REDUCE CAPEX BY $5B OVER 2019-2022; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS IS ALSO TARGETING ITS ROIC TO “SUBSTANTIALLY INCREASE” BY 2020; 03/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Doug Ford’s Ontario Conservative platform to emerge piece by piece in slow reveal; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. launches probe into auto imports; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS REDESIGNED SUVS COMING THAT SHOULD LIFT SALES; 20/05/2018 – Behind Ford’s New Approach to Advertising; 10/05/2018 – Supplier fire isn’t just hurting Ford, supply issues are rippling across auto industry; 19/03/2018 – Ford Appoints Kiersten Robinson as Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/05/2018 – FORD EXPANDS TRANSIT PLUG-IN HYBRID VAN TRIAL TO VALENCIA,SPAIN

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 2.61M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct)

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $203,238 activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 70,376 shares to 126,028 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 63,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

