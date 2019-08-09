As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Value Declined, Robotti Robert Raised Position by $482,085; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Salem Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $137.8. About 3.42M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 545,924 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $35.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $184.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,400 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 22,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 123,503 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. F&V Cap Lc invested in 89,413 shares or 6.02% of the stock. Stillwater Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,992 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co holds 3.23M shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Hendershot Invests invested 1.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafleur Godfrey Llc holds 1.98% or 64,876 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Inc reported 2,510 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 4.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schnieders Capital Mngmt owns 3.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 66,242 shares. Cookson Peirce & has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dumont & Blake Investment Llc owns 39,128 shares. Connors Investor Svcs reported 2.16% stake. Thompson Rubinstein Or reported 3.17% stake. The United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.