As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Value Declined, Robotti Robert Has Raised Stake; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lowered Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $35.20 Million as Valuation Rose

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 1.85 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86M, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $206.47. About 328,117 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Automobile Association reported 83,428 shares stake. Donaldson Ltd Liability holds 0.55% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 35,306 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc has 0.19% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 12,561 were reported by Covington Cap Management. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability reported 44,278 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 16,402 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 7,252 shares. Community Bancorporation Na reported 964 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 52,929 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Connable Office has 0.51% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 27,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.15% or 3,006 shares in its portfolio. North Amer Management holds 0.14% or 4,612 shares in its portfolio. Dudley & Shanley Incorporated has 153,461 shares.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 530,000 shares to 6.08M shares, valued at $233.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

