As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Value Declined, Ingalls & Snyder Raised by $58.90 Million Its Position; Krensavage Asset Management Decreased Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Position as Valuation Declined

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7470.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.79 million, up from 29,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 1.42M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 476,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47M, down from 535,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 75,418 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19,012 shares to 55,560 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 94,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,291 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).