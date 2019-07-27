As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Rose, Fiera Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $31.39 Million; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Rose, Burney Co Has Raised by $4.00 Million Its Position

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.11M, down from 4.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 2.61M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 14/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES REPORTS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch

Burney Co increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 179.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 30,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22 million, up from 16,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $152.51. About 540,841 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Verisk (VRSK) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Renoworks Launches FastTrack for Roofing Contractors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PuroClean Announces Companywide Adoption of Xactware’s Restoration Manager – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk Data Exchange Reaches Milestone: 100 Billion Miles of Driving Data – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv owns 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 16,448 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 104,059 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 17,107 shares. Hanseatic Services Inc holds 1.08% or 7,760 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 271,338 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 34,185 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Avalon Advsr Lc holds 0.12% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 38,568 shares. M&T State Bank accumulated 49,081 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 80,209 shares. Citigroup reported 114,955 shares. 2,563 were reported by Greenleaf Trust. Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.09% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 9,294 shares to 3,158 shares, valued at $521,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 6,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,025 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Retirement Investors: 3 Top TSX Index Stocks Yielding 5% With Strong Upside Potential – The Motley Fool Canada” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Suncor Energy: George Soros Buying This Top Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Canadian Natural Resources’s (TSX:CNQ) Q1 Results: What We Learned – The Motley Fool Canada” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “5 Top Passive-Income Stocks for Pensioners – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Better Energy Stock: Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX:CNQ)? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 27,858 shares to 391,992 shares, valued at $21.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 450,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).