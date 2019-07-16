As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Price Rose, Soros Fund Management Has Increased Stake by $8.10 Million; Bb Biotech Ag Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 190,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.26 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.94. About 5.34 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences: U.S. FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada for Reducing the Risk of Acquiring HIV-1 in Adolescents; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 2.52M shares traded or 2.66% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 86,792 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 106,713 shares. 5,159 are held by Newfocus Grp Ltd Llc. Pitcairn invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). John G Ullman & stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Marco Mgmt Lc reported 1.15% stake. 5,957 were reported by Jnba Fin Advsrs. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 22,513 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 94,775 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 15,144 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 4.49 million shares. Earnest Prtn Llc invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Opus Point Prtn Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Westport Asset has 0.55% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs owns 10,445 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 EPS, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12B for 10.02 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 59,700 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $152.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 1.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 11.00M shares to 19.72M shares, valued at $28.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

