As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Cut Stake; As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Rose, Barton Investment Management Lowered Its Stake

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 38,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 30,915 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $834,000, down from 69,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 512,171 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 1,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 47,264 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.84M, down from 48,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $580.21. About 57,721 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $704.67 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 16,950 shares to 26,623 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paramount Group Inc by 47,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Fgl Hldgs.