As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Declined, Robotti Robert Boosted Its Position by $482,085; Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.98. About 1.86M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 60,198 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 120,639 shares to 318,039 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc by 103,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canadian Natural Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Devon Disappoints: Canadian Asset Sale At Low End Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks That Are Way Too Expensive – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Top Dividend Stocks Selling Absurdly Cheap – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Completes Acquisition of Visual Compliance / eCustoms Business – GlobeNewswire” on February 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes Selects Microsoft Azure to Deliver Cloud Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Merchants Foodservice Streamlines Distribution Operations with Descartes’ Mobile Solution – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Descartes Systems (DSGX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CALCUSO Handles Back-to-School Peak Ecommerce Order Volumes with Descartes pixi WMS – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.