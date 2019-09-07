As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stock Declined, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Holding by $620,371; Jag Capital Management Lifted Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 23,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 157,962 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.50 million, up from 134,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q REV. $5.70B, EST. $5.52B; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 9-6 SAYING SAFETY DATA ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – AURKA PHARMA SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $110 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 15,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 332,328 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93M, up from 317,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 3.02M shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Cheap Stocks for a TFSA Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Natural Resources: The Berkshire Hathaway Of The Oil Sands – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Dividend Stocks That Are the Cheapest They’ve Been in 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Devon Disappoints: Canadian Asset Sale At Low End Of Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,435 shares to 20,495 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 12,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: JNJ’s Opioid Lawsuit, Regulatory Nod for LLY, BMY, RHHBY Drugs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

