As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Shares Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Upped Stake by $710,694; As Argan (AGX) Stock Price Rose, Ashford Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 26,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,519 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 22,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 1.38M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Argan Inc. (AGX) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 9,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 730,057 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.47 million, down from 739,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $647.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.87. About 68,410 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 25.57% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71M and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc by 65,417 shares to 94,272 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Will Argan Do With All Of Their Cash? – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Argan, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Natural Resources declares CAD 0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “What Can Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Teach Us About Canadian Energy Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSX:CNQ) the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) of Energy? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Canadian Oil Sands Stocks Remain a Risky Investment – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: May 22, 2019.