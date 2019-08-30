As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Shares Declined, Addenda Capital Has Lowered by $1.07 Million Its Position; Cullinan Associates Trimmed Its Cvs (CVS) Stake by $457,390; Valuation Declined

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 83,494 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 92,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $60.94. About 2.50 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/03/2018 – Egan-Jones Recommends Aetna Shareholders Vote in Favor of Sale to CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.33 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 505,456 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 791,705 shares to 809,175 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldg Inc by 6,410 shares to 104,010 shares, valued at $10.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769.

