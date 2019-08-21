As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Value Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Boosted Position; Gofen & Glossberg Has Upped Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Valuation Declined

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 8,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 261,175 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.10M, up from 252,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 169,273 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Outlook Takes Trade War Hit – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech Stocks’ Earnings to Watch Out For: CSCO, NTAP, HPQ – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Chester Cap Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). St Germain D J accumulated 425,349 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability reported 9,878 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Co Limited stated it has 5,280 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Company invested in 1.1% or 426,458 shares. New Hampshire-based Curbstone Financial Mngmt has invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.55% stake. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Ltd Liability stated it has 28,316 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Services Corp reported 37,980 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0.45% stake. Greatmark Investment Prns invested in 4.15% or 243,574 shares. Weybosset Research & Management Llc reported 10,675 shares. Savant Capital Lc reported 34,766 shares. Pittenger & Anderson holds 192,863 shares.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,720 shares to 169,282 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 9,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,001 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc Sp Adr (NASDAQ:VOD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 11,836 shares to 39,474 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,399 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Get a 10% Yield From This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks With Rising Yields – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Forget IPOs: 2 â€œGround Floorâ€ Energy Stocks With Huge Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Stocks That Are Way Too Expensive – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Sell Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) Stock Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 13, 2019.