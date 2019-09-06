As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Value Declined, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position by $416,610; Tudor Investment Et Al Stake In Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Was Has Increased

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 5,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 13,780 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, up from 8,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 6.28 million shares traded or 61.48% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 216,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, up from 200,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 3.72M shares traded or 49.90% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 133,760 shares to 142,287 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,249 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livanova Plc by 3,642 shares to 14,028 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc by 32,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,382 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).