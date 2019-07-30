As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Scotia Capital Lowered Its Position; As Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Market Valuation Rose, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Upped by $19.20 Million Its Holding

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 158,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.81 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 973,438 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 418,373 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 33.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO FINAL FDA OK FOR EQUIV MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM ER TABLETS; 06/04/2018 – IMPAX LABORATORIES INC – LAUNCHED GENERIC VERSION OF ESTRACE CREAM; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO NO LONGER EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE 2018 BENEFIT OF 9C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO, PE FIRMS; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO SAYS NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES & MICAL PHARMACEUTICALS INITIATED PATENT LITIGATIONS ON MAY 9 & 10, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Net $81M; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 16/05/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Aspen’s infant formula unit is said to draw Reckitt, Perrigo

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 209,904 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 148,019 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mngmt owns 411,898 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Continental Limited Com stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). 7,900 are owned by Yorktown Management & Research. Paloma Prtn holds 19,199 shares. Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.01% or 396,690 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited has invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Ct reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,960 shares in its portfolio. Heartland Advsrs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0% or 356 shares in its portfolio. 6,600 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Us Natl Bank De accumulated 0% or 14,917 shares. Sector Gamma As reported 2.38% stake.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 8.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.7 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $763.93M for 9.64 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.61% EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,485 shares to 209,024 shares, valued at $13.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).