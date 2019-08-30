As Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut Position by $1.53 Million; As Icici Bank LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Has Upped Its Holding by $13.94 Million

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (IBN) by 127.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.94 million, up from 996,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 2.45 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 06/05/2018 – ET News Updates: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED WITH SALES FROM HTM CATEGORY FOR A FEW WEEKS DURING QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank may mull road ahead for CEO Chanda Kochhar – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING BEING HELD ON MONDAY IS PRE-SCHEDULED ONE, CONVENED FOR REVIEW OF CASES WHICH ARE BEFORE NCLT UNDER IBC; 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Profit INR10.2 Bln Vs. INR20.2 Bln a Year Earlier; 12/04/2018 – INDIA REGULATOR IS SAID TO PROBE CORP GOVERNANCE AT ICICI: ET

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 19,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.29 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 129,423 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 137,957 shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

