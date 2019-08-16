As Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Stock Value Declined, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Position; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Valuation Declined While Capital Returns Management Has Cut Holding by $2.08 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 19,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.29M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $74.56. About 258,083 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69M, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 216,094 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 18,680 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Balyasny Asset owns 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 62,165 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 88,035 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested 0.05% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Amp Capital Ltd reported 12,100 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Aurelius Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 56.59% or 525,913 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 472,140 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Dupont Cap Corp accumulated 30,304 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 66,366 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Assetmark Inc holds 77 shares. Blackrock owns 7.27 million shares. Guggenheim Lc owns 23,211 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.14 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.