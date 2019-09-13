As Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Share Value Declined, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Holding; First Interstate Bank Cut Holding in Pepsico (PEP) as Stock Price Rose

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 61,163 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, down from 64,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 985,571 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 73,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.80 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 93,720 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.80 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLY) by 25,757 shares to 37,406 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Funds Management Inc by 36,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res(Vir) (NYSE:D).

