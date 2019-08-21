As Canadian Imperial Bank Comm To (CM) Shares Declined, Avalon Advisors Trimmed Stake by $474,711; As Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Shares Rose, Holder Pecaut & Company Cut by $345,600 Its Stake

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 9,315 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 12,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $171.92. About 214,886 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ANNOUNCED HIRING OF CHRIS JONES TO NEWLY CREATED POSITION OF CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access, Majority Voting in Director Elections; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES NAMES H. LYNN HORAK CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support – source [16:48 BST17 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Adopts Proxy Access and Majority Voting; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $2.05 BLN VS $1.77 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chief Marketing Officer

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Comm To (CM) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 6,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The hedge fund held 17,895 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 23,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Comm To for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74.72. About 592,972 shares traded or 46.19% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.16 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 25,947 shares to 446,201 shares, valued at $26.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 696,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 727,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). 148,500 are owned by Hennessy Incorporated. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 14,810 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 26,285 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Scout Invs Inc stated it has 0.36% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Dearborn Ptnrs Limited has 163,352 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Vontobel Asset accumulated 0.21% or 204,188 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 61,033 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 12,447 shares. Mairs Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Sir Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.44% stake. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 38,567 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest Prns Incorporated holds 0.17% or 310,629 shares.

Analysts await Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings on September, 9. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 4.74% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.9 per share. CASY’s profit will be $72.99 million for 21.60 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Casey's General Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 192.65% EPS growth.

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $144.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 31,125 shares to 99,550 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

