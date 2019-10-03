As Camtek LTD (CAMT) Stock Price Declined, Holder Menta Capital Has Cut Its Position; Eli Lilly (LLY) Shares Declined While Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (LLY) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 40,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 224,275 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.85 million, down from 264,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.96. About 1.52M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Panel Recommends OK of Baricitinib 2mg, but Not 4mg, to Treat Moderately-to-Severely Active Rheumatoid Arthritis; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 19/03/2018 – ELI LILLY PUTTING FORWARD 2 GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MTG; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 04/05/2018 – Mobify Customer Kim Williams-Czopek of Lilly Pulitzer Wins Retail Innovator Award for Progressive Web App; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 04/04/2018 – LILLY: CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 STUDY IN; 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Camtek Ltd (CAMT) by 73.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 73,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% . The hedge fund held 26,914 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 100,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Camtek Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 61,171 shares traded. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 32,700 shares to 43,725 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Analysts await Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CAMT’s profit will be $5.01 million for 18.62 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Camtek Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Nv New York Shrs (NYSE:UN) by 8,154 shares to 114,166 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 2,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 18.70 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.