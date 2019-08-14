As Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) Valuation Rose, Holder Credit Suisse Ag Has Lowered Its Position by $16.83 Million; Sanofi Sa (SNY) Shareholder Sio Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 443,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 463,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 418,067 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup gives COO Mignini more control of its core business; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.12, REV VIEW $8.76 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Denise M. Morrison, Pres and CEO, Retires Effective Today; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Reorganizes to Find New Food Opportunities, Shore Up Core Business; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Lead to Changes Designed to Improve Operating Performance, Create Long-Term Shareholder Value; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (SNY) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 111,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 156,854 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 675,181 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in talks to sell generics arm Zentiva to Advent for 1.9 bln euros; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Sanofi may seek U.S. approval for Dengvaxia despite Philippines outrage; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi’s Valproate Restricted for Some Women in the UK: Regulator; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi’s CFO Contamine to retire later this year; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI’S SQUEEZE-OUT OFFER FOR ABLYNX RUNS MAY 22 – JUNE 12; 09/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR RE-APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 279,266 shares to 952,319 shares, valued at $19.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 321,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XRT).

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47 million for 25.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & holds 0.08% or 75,893 shares in its portfolio. Washington National Bank owns 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 200 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Prudential Public Ltd Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Haverford Tru has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Moreover, Quantbot Technology Lp has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 2,093 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 8,493 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 56,254 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Moreover, Gw Henssler & has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Credit Agricole S A has 17,477 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Indiana-based Everence Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Meyer Handelman holds 0.23% or 121,600 shares. Earnest Limited Liability Company owns 88 shares. Beutel Goodman Communication Ltd accumulated 2.96 million shares.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8,164 shares to 110,327 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 222,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).