As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stock Value Rose, Third Point Trimmed Stake; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Holder United Asset Strategies Upped Its Stake

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 18.50 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741.30 million, down from 21.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 2.14 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Keith R. McLoughlin Named Interim CEO; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 RATINGS FOR DOWNGR; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Campbell’s Soup Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rtg; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Launches Accelerator As Part Of Reorganization Effort — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Completed Snyder’s-Lance Acquistion for $50/Share, Which Represents Enterprise Value of About $6.1 B; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 10,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 91,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44M, up from 81,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 7.69M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 24/04/2018 – Citi chairman says all options being considered for his replacement; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY FILES FOR 3-PART NOTES OFFERING VIA BOFAML, CITI, RBC; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RON RUFFINI GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES CORPORATE SALES

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 20,941 shares to 65,696 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,023 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,810 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Davis Cap Prtn Llc accumulated 2.22% or 400,000 shares. Balyasny Asset holds 2.59M shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 113,728 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. 1.18 million are held by Hexavest. Telemus Limited reported 12,653 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 15,391 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Ltd has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 3.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sonata Capital Grp Inc invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Maltese Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.84% or 523,500 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Fin accumulated 1,500 shares. Altfest L J And, New York-based fund reported 8,130 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.61% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wright Investors Serv holds 1.39% or 52,030 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.95 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 65,000 shares. Omers Administration owns 83,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 79,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares reported 1.06 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 20,886 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,273 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Viking Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.22% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 258,894 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Communications stated it has 19,533 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 6,319 shares. Argi Invest Ser Ltd Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 56,666 shares.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 125,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $197.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 2.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

