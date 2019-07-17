As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stock Value Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Holding by $3.45 Million; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding Has Lifted by Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 16.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 90,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 636,185 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.26 million, up from 545,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 1.38M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – ANA DOMINGUEZ TO REPORT TO DENISE MORRISON UNTIL A CAO IS NAMED; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Co; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE, GETS HOLDER OK FOR ACQUISITION BY CAMPBELL SOUP; 21/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – HILADO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM ALLERGAN PLC AFTER SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO FROM DEC. 2014 TO FEB. 2018; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: IMPORT TARIFFS WILL WEIGH ON MARGINS IN FISCAL ’19; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Performance Impacted by Execution-Related, External Challenges; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Will Discuss Outcome of Review in Late August

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 35.25 million shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to Boost Auto Lending as Real Estate Sparks Concern; 19/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Is About to be Hit With $1 Billion Fine: DealBook Briefing; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Growth on Hold — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street slips as bank earnings, Trump trade comments weigh – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo’s Asset Sale: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo (WFC) to Raise Dividend to $0.51/Share, Repurchase $23.1B Following CCAR – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 6,850 shares to 9,210 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,860 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Markets has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 714,839 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 42,674 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.19M shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication owns 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 189,371 shares. 95,197 are owned by Pecaut And Company. Indiana Tru Mgmt Communication reported 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Us-based Ancora Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Stifel Financial holds 0.36% or 2.63M shares. Puzo Michael J invested in 0.13% or 7,000 shares. Harris Assoc Lp reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 435,695 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 12,487 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP invested in 2.01M shares or 1.3% of the stock. Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.46% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 14,437 shares.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Campbell Soup (CPB) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c, Offers FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on June 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Campbell Soup Company Announces the Webcast of Its Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Juniper Networks, Home Depot and Campbell Soup Company – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Tci Wealth owns 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.03% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Thomasville National Bank has invested 0.14% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Carroll Fincl Associates Incorporated owns 1,387 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Lc reported 85,571 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. City Hldg has invested 0.27% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Benjamin F Edwards holds 0% or 1,115 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Grp Incorporated has 105,639 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smith Moore & invested 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB).