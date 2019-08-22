As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stock Value Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Raised Stake by $570,000; Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Litespeed Management Has Upped Stake by $1.30 Million

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 70,400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.47. About 207,339 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N SAYS KEITH R. MCLOUGHLIN APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Lead to Changes Designed to Improve Operating Performance, Create Long-Term Shareholder Value; 27/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Company vs Gamon Plus, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/27/2018; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – EMILY WALDORF PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE STRATEGY; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 130,199 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 15/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR FILES REQUEST TO BECOME PUBLIC CO. IN BRAZIL; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 29/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 29; 18/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 18; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: GLOBAL GRAIN SITUATION NOW LOOKS MORE BALANCED; 03/05/2018 – Bunge Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 12; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 20,500 shares to 171 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,000 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Communications The invested in 0.01% or 246,544 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 49,657 shares. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc invested in 0% or 99 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Guggenheim Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 10,514 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.04% or 17,477 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation holds 156,336 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 56,254 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,709 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 88 shares. Duncker Streett & has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 2,000 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian on Wednesday, May 22. 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. 19,750 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.01 million were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. 38,588 shares valued at $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.