As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stock Rose, American International Group Has Decreased Holding; Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding as Market Value Rose

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 29,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 290,656 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.19 million, down from 320,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 612,975 shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 30,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 105,639 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03 million, down from 136,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 1.53 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – QTRLY GLOBAL BISCUITS AND SNACKS SALES INCREASED 35 PERCENT TO $862 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES ADJUSTED EPS REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE $2.85 TO $2.90; 18/05/2018 – ROSS SAYS CAMPBELL SOUP USES TARIFF AS COVER UP FOR ISSUES:CNBC; 12/03/2018 – 4.4-Megawatt Solar Array Is Live at Campbell’s World Headquarters; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Reviewing All Aspects of Strategic Plans, Portfolio Composition; 15/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 RATINGS FOR DOWNGR

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 19.69 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 93,600 shares to 258,490 shares, valued at $18.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS) by 88,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Com has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 2,060 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.53% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mirae Asset Invs Com Limited reported 3,502 shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 108 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.97% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Logan Capital Management Inc holds 59,090 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,562 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 0.59% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Cap Fund Mngmt Sa holds 6,235 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monetary Grp Inc invested in 1,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 43,637 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 4,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Invest owns 14,970 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 25,129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As reported 25,341 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 122,030 shares. 1,000 are held by Synovus Fincl Corp. Wesbanco Commercial Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 7,142 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 49,600 shares. Gradient Invs Limited reported 522 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 306,393 shares. Westpac Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 35,562 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Principal Finance Grp Incorporated Inc owns 288,955 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.05% stake.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47M for 26.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 15,420 shares to 279,949 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 53,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC).