As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Swiss National Bank Has Increased Holding; Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $452,200

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.54. About 652,683 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 30/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 23/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Joy for All Brand Acquired by Management-Led Group to Focus on Increasing Impact in the Older Adult Market; 28/03/2018 – Hasbro CEO Admits Making Strategic Mistake With `Last Jedi’ Toys; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 25/04/2018 – Several companies, from chipmaker Nvidia to toymaker Hasbro, are reporting the impact of a shortage of truck drivers on their businesses; 08/05/2018 – Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q PARTNER BRANDS REV. -6%

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 29,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.24 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 587,811 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s Morrison Is Out as Big Food Slump Claims Another CEO; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – EMILY WALDORF PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE STRATEGY; 07/05/2018 – Campbell Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–5th Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS; 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 13/03/2018 – Campbell Appoints Publicis Groupe as Agency Partner; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% or 122,030 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 1,233 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore And has invested 0.05% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 16,499 were reported by Landscape Capital Limited Liability Com. Gam Ag accumulated 109,213 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 297,142 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ima Wealth Inc holds 3,200 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd reported 7,028 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% stake. Lazard Asset Llc holds 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) or 149,286 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Corp holds 85.71% or 5.61M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Whittier Trust Company holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest holds 11,968 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 18,600 shares to 967,800 shares, valued at $41.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,419 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 13.47% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.93 per share. HAS’s profit will be $276.37M for 12.85 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.77% EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,101 shares to 108,453 shares, valued at $19.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA).