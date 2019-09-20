As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Third Point Has Lowered Its Holding by $100.00 Million; Macerich Company (MAC) Share Value Declined While Sasco Capital Boosted Position

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Macerich Company (MAC) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 245,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 836,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.00M, up from 590,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Macerich Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 1.00M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – MACERICH IS SAID CLOSE TO ANNOUNCING PLANS FOR CEO TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The hedge fund held 18.50M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $741.30M, down from 21.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.02. About 1.03 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $5 Billion Of Campbell Soup Acquisition Bonds; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Soup Reorganizes to Find New Food Opportunities, Shore Up Core Business; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Is Retiring, Effective Today — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Denise M. Morrison, Pres and CEO, Retires Effective Today; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ANA DOMINGUEZ AS PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL FRESH; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Revises Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line this year

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E bought $154,495 worth of stock. 3,000 shares were bought by Volk Kenneth, worth $91,280 on Friday, August 9. Shares for $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 81,550 shares to 4.21 million shares, valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Illinois (NYSE:OI) by 39,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Company holds 26,876 shares. Fil reported 600,000 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Sun Life Financial Inc reported 18,763 shares. Capital Fund Sa holds 0.06% or 212,203 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 740 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 2,611 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Heitman Real Limited Liability Corp holds 761,528 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp holds 0% or 133 shares. American Intll Group Inc reported 37,144 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 8,700 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Llc reported 0.31% stake. Andra Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 116,081 shares.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25,000 shares to 925,000 shares, valued at $272.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemours Co by 2.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fox Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,214 are held by Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 12,631 shares. 8,493 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co reported 110 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 0.01% stake. Counselors Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 79,422 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 10,253 were reported by Federated Inc Pa. Fruth Inv Management holds 0.16% or 10,000 shares. Principal Financial Group has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Aperio Lc reported 118,537 shares. Tru Communication Of Vermont reported 1,844 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 15,812 shares.

