As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shares Rose, M&T Bank Has Lifted Stake by $1.20 Million; Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Holding by $775,506 as Market Value Declined

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 22,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 72,655 shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.11. About 187,866 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 157620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp bought 31,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 31,544 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 20 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.13B market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45. About 11.45 million shares traded or 380.47% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $5 Billion Of Campbell Soup Acquisition Bonds; 07/03/2018 Kraft Heinz launches incubator for ‘disruptive’ food startups; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Names Possible CEO Successor Amid Sales Slump (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%; 12/03/2018 – 4.4-Megawatt Solar Array Is Live at Campbell’s World Headquarters; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi President, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO. REPORTS CEO TRANSITION PLAN; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–5th Update; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: RS, GWW, STAA – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Staar Surgical (STAA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Staar Surgical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for STAA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

