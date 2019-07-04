As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Market Valuation Rose, Hightower Advisors Has Increased Position by $388,360; Salem Investment Counselors Has Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $365,760; Market Value Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 366,827 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.85 million, up from 359,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 292% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 10,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,720 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, up from 3,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 1.53M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 12/03/2018 – 4.4-Megawatt Solar Array Is Live at Campbell’s World Headquarters; 21/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – HILADO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM ALLERGAN PLC AFTER SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO FROM DEC. 2014 TO FEB. 2018; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $5 Billion Of Campbell Soup Acquisition Bonds; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.12, REV VIEW $8.76 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Reviewing All Aspects of Strategic Plans, Portfolio Composition; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: STRUGGLING FRESH UNIT IS WEIGHING DOWN RESULTS

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet Security Fabric Products to Protect Nubank’s Network – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,796.66 down -40.47 points – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, NetApp and Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Driehaus Management Lc accumulated 7,018 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 192,863 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Marietta Prtn Limited Co invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macroview Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 1,586 shares. Intact Inv Management stated it has 197,900 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Pinebridge LP invested 0.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Canandaigua State Bank Trust Co invested in 87,834 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp Incorporated (Ca), a California-based fund reported 17,648 shares. Compton Capital Ri reported 199,004 shares or 4.67% of all its holdings. Optimum Investment holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 93,367 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated reported 3.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 23,219 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 210,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,061 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food stocks crumble after gigantic Kraft Heinz writedown – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDEX Corporation (IEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Stocks Making Huge Moves After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Campbell Soup Earnings: CPB Stock Jumps Higher on Q2 Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point Supports Appointment of Campbell Soup (CPB) Director Bilbrey – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,571 shares to 86,533 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG) by 178,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,656 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 538 shares. Pinnacle Ltd reported 28,481 shares stake. 24,600 were accumulated by South Dakota Inv Council. 72 are held by Central Retail Bank &. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 410,044 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As accumulated 25,341 shares. 13,720 are owned by Hightower Advsrs Limited. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested 0.04% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Gw Henssler And Associate has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). 41,350 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 622 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 91,865 shares. 6 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 461,015 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.