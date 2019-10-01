As Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Argi Investment Services Has Decreased Stake by $1.58 Million; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Valuation Rose, Wealthquest Boosted by $608,983 Its Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 39,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 56,666 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 96,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 546,929 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–5th Update; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss $393M; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Completes Acquisition Of Snyder’s-Lance; 18/05/2018 – Nothing Is Going Right at Campbell; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Agreement With Retiring CEO Denise M. Morrison Includes Two Years of Base Salary; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Reviewing All Aspects of Strategic Plans, Portfolio Composition; 30/04/2018 – CorpU to Fuel Innovation and Supply Chain Excellence for Campbell Soup Company; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthquest Corp bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 156,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 151,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthquest Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 08/05/2018 – Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Market Tanks on Impeachment, Trade, Iran worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference, September 5 – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nonprofit led by former P&G executive opens Greater Cincinnati tool library – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashford Cap Management invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Holderness Invs stated it has 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The invested in 3.38 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Wellington Shields Ltd Co owns 36,370 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Company has 67,900 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 15,282 are owned by Ent Financial Corp. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Inv House Lc stated it has 0.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 42,480 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. New York-based Clear Street Mkts Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 291,093 were accumulated by Hengehold Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Becker Cap Mngmt holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 340,528 shares. Bessemer Group holds 1.67M shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 22,394 shares. Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Wealthquest Corp, which manages about $603.25 million and $264.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 12,062 shares to 117,815 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 74,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,287 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Com (NYSE:LYB) by 4,679 shares to 32,047 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500 Etf by 44,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH).

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.95M for 14.71 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 6,673 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc invested in 0.1% or 32,365 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 8,559 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 203,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 124 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc holds 0.01% or 47,526 shares. City Hldg stated it has 24,857 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 248,427 shares. Campbell & Invest Adviser Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 9,631 shares. Fruth Investment reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The Australia-based Amp has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 26,257 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 1,700 shares. 80,742 were reported by Trexquant Invest L P.