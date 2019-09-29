As Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) Share Value Rose, Argi Investment Services Decreased Stake by $1.58 Million; Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $367,300 as Shares Declined

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 39,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 56,666 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 96,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 1.03M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected); 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Completed Snyder’s-Lance Acquistion for $50/Share, Which Represents Enterprise Value of About $6.1 B; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90; 12/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO FILES FOR 7-PART NOTES OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits After Share Slump; McLoughlin Steps In; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ANA DOMINGUEZ AS PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL FRESH; 23/05/2018 – Campbell Appoints Roberto Leopardi Pres, Campbell Meals & Beverages

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 176,258 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 157,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 58,985 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SOLAR CAPITAL LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Div Rtn Int Eq Etf by 155,235 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $112.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Usa Momentum Fct Etf (MTUM) by 39,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500 Etf.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.92M for 14.65 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.